Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Baby Boy’s Name Has a Special Meaning to the Singer

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber chose a name for their son that holds a special meaning to the 30-year-old “Baby” hitmaker. Justin and Hailey, 27, revealed that they named their baby boy Jack Blues Bieber. While they haven’t explained why they chose the moniker, “Jack” is the middle name of Justin’s father, Jeremy Jack Bieber.

Justin and Hailey announced that they welcomed their first child together on August 23. That day, the “Yummy” artist took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Jack’s small foot in Hailey’s hand.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin captioned the post, adding, “JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Hailey shared the photo via her Instagram Stories that day, adding a blue heart emoji to the snap.

The model and her husband announced that they were expecting their first child in May. At the time, Justin shared an Instagram video of a maternity-themed photo shoot, confirming that she was pregnant.

After marrying Justin in 2018, Hailey faced pregnancy rumors for years, but she shut them down multiple times. Two months after announcing that she was expecting her first child, the rhode skin founder explained how and why she hid her pregnancy from the public.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she told W Magazine in an interview published on July 23. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

While recalling how “super emotional” her pregnancy was “in the beginning,” Hailey pointed out that she wanted to “soak in these days of it being Justin and [her], just the two of [them].”

“Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she added, referring to the pressure of starting a family in front of the public eye. “I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Hailey noted that the Internet “is a scary place for a pregnant woman.”