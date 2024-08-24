Hailey Bieber Gives Birth to First Child, Welcomes Son With Husband Justin: Their Baby’s Name

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are officially parents! Three months after announcing her pregnancy, Hailey, 27, gave birth to her and Justin’s first child together – a baby boy — which they confirmed via Instagram on Friday, August 23. Justin, 30, shared a photo of their baby’s small foot alongside what appeared to be Hailey’s manicured nails.

“WELCOME HOME,” the “Baby” hitmaker captioned the photo. “JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Several celebrity friends congratulated the new parents by commenting on Justin’s post. Hailey’s longtime pal Kylie Jenner wrote, “I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES.” Her sister Khloé Kardashian also chimed in to add, “Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much.”

In May, Hailey and Justin revealed her pregnancy by sharing a maternity-themed video montage to Instagram. For the photo shoot, the runway queen wore a bridal-themed white lace outfit, which highlighted her growing baby bump.

The spouses have been married since 2018 and have opened up about the possibility of having children over the years. Last year, Hailey revealed that she was looking forward to motherhood. However, while speaking with The Sunday Times in May 2023, the model admitted that she would “literally cry” over the thought of raising kids in the public eye.

“I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she admitted at the time. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Though Hailey was eager to start a family, she pointed out in a separate interview that the internet would “be the last to know” whenever she welcomed kids.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” Hailey told GQ in October 2023, referring to the past rumors she faced. “There is something that’s disheartening about … ‘Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?’ It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s**t.’ When there comes a day that that is true, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know.”