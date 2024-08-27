‘Superman’ Christopher Reeve Documentary Based On Post-Paralysis Life Trailer Released

Image Credit: Getty Images

Christopher Reeve may have been the “Man of Steel” on screen, but his real-life story was one of tragedy and resilience.

The actor, who passed away in October 2004 at the age of 52 from heart failure, experienced a life-altering accident that turned his world upside down. At 42 years old, the Superman star suffered a severe spinal cord injury after falling from his horse during an equestrian competition, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Reeve first donned the iconic Superman cape at just 24 years old. Despite transitioning from playing the mightiest hero to facing profound physical challenges, he maintained an inspiringly positive outlook on life. “I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles,” he said in the trailer for the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

The upcoming documentary tells the story of Reeve’s life and his evolution into a passionate advocate for spinal cord injury research. His children continue to honor his legacy, with his daughter Alexandra Reeve stating in the trailer, “My dad was very competitive, and he didn’t necessarily slow down.”

Actress Jane Seymour, who spoke to People in March 2024, reflected on Reeve’s determination: “He refused to believe that it was impossible for people with spinal injuries to recover, and nobody was spending much money on spinal injuries. They just gave up on them, and he said, ‘No, no. Go do something about it.’”

Together with his wife Dana, Reeve founded the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation to support those affected by spinal cord injuries. According to the foundation’s website, “In 2002, the Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) opened its doors thanks to the leadership and vision of Dana Reeve. Through the NPRC, we serve as a free, comprehensive, national source of informational support for people living with paralysis and their caregivers. The primary goals of the NPRC are to foster involvement in the community, promote health, and improve quality of life.”

Christopher Reeve’s iconic Superman role has been portrayed by other actors over the years, including Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill, and now David Corenswet is set to take on the title role in the upcoming film directed by James Gunn.