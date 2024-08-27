Glen Powell Rejects Claim That His Audience ‘Appeal’ Is Better Than Ryan Gosling’s

Image Credit: Getty Images

Glen Powell’s rise to movie star status has been exhilarating to watch, but he isn’t comparing himself to fellow actors. In response to an unnamed producer’s claim comparing the Twisters star, 35, to Ryan Gosling, Glen couldn’t help but weigh in on the matter.

“Gosling’s a legend,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor tweeted on Tuesday, August 27. He then added, “I’m just Glen,” seemingly as a nod to Ryan’s iconic performance of “I’m Just Ken” in Barbie.

Along with his message, Glen retweeted an interview between an unidentified producer and The Wrap, which was published on Monday, August 26.

“Glen Powell is most definitely an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him,” the producer told the publication. “Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

Ryan, 43, has not publicly commented on Glen’s statement, but the Anyone But You star’s tweet garnered extensive praise from fans. Many acknowledged the actor’s reference to the “I’m Just Ken” lyric, while others praised him for complimenting the Notebook actor.

“Humble, considerate king, this is why you’ll always be famous,” one social media user tweeted in response to Glen’s message. “Modesty becomes you, Glen! You’re a legend in our eyes,” another chimed in, whereas a third X user wrote, “Two great people can coexist. Commendable standing up for Ryan.”

Other fans called for a Glen and Ryan film collaboration, as one person tweeted, “I have a man crush on both Glen and Ryan so I’m not sure who wrote this article but they’re wrong. We love both of them. And they should be in a buddy cop movie together.”

“I need you and Ryan Gosling to make a movie together,” a separate user added.

This wasn’t the first time that Ryan has faced criticism. After his Barbie casting was announced, some disagreed with a Ken being in his 40s. Other critics picked Ryan apart for his appearance as the character, which Ryan’s wife, Eva Mendes, slammed in a statement shared earlier this year.

“So proud of my man,” Eva, 50, wrote via Instagram in January. “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to [the] Oscars.”