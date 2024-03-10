Ryan Gosling Slays ‘I’m Just Ken’ Oscars 2024 Performance: Video

Ryan Gosling slayed his performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars ceremony — proving he’s much more than kenough. The Barbie star, 43, sang the famous song from the Greta Gerwig-directed film during the Sunday, March 10, event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He even wore a pink bedazzled suit for the epic number!

Throughout the song, Ryan made his way into the crowd to allow some close friends to help him belt out the notes. Not only that, but most of the other Kens from the film danced with Ryan on stage.

The Academy Award nominee’s highly awaited performance excited viewers and academy members, like. Those in the crowd watched Ryan effortlessly sing, solidifying “I’m Just Ken” as a pop cultural staple along with its Oscar-nominated movie.

Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sjEtymPMIa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Ryan was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role this year for his role as Ken. His Barbie co-star America Ferrera was also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting role for her performance as Gloria. Alas, both the director (Greta) and the film’s star and producer, Margot Robbie, were not nominated, causing an uproar in Hollywood over the past few weeks. After Oscar nominations were announced in January, many social media users called out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its failure to recognize the women behind the production. Even Ryan issued a statement about the matter.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” the La La Land actor explained in his public statement. “And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

Ryan went on to note that Margot and Greta’s “talent, grit and genius” were the only reasons why Barbie received recognition and positive reception.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Ryan added. “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Ryan concluded his statement by pointing out that he was “happy” America was nominated in addition to the “other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”