Christina Haack Has Tattoo Ring Lasered Off Amid Joshua Hall Divorce

Image Credit: Getty Images

Christina Haack has decided to take a bold step in moving on from her troubled dating life by removing her ring finger tattoo following her split from estranged husband Joshua Hall.

The 41-year-old television personality has faced her share of challenges in relationships, and her latest marriage has ended in divorce. Christina filed for divorce from the 43-year-old realtor, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to Realtor.com.

Despite the official reason for their split, Christina hinted at deeper issues in an Instagram story she shared in July. She wrote, “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children, and anyone who would try to take what they do not deserve—what they did NOT work for—should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can try to derail you, but ‘still I rise’.”

With Joshua moving out of their home, as reported by Us Weekly, Christina has been navigating this new chapter in her life. One way she’s doing so is by undergoing laser removal of the tattoo she had for Joshua. In an Instagram story, she documented the procedure, though the tattoo itself was not revealed to the public. She thanked the medical team led by Dr. Jonathan Zelken, writing, “Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking care of me,” alongside a video of the removal process.

The couple’s split became public just a week before Christina’s tattoo removal. An insider told Us Weekly that “Christina’s request was rejected by the court because Joshua filed first. Christina subsequently had to file a separate response and request for divorce.” Following the announcement, Joshua broke his silence, stating, “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for… I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends, and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

The two were together as they co-parented Christina’s children, Taylor and Brayden, from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa.