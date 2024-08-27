Influencer Alix Earle Apologizes For Resurfaced Racial Slur Comments Made at 13

Image Credit: Getty Images for Fanatics

Influencer Alix Earle has come under fire after an old comment resurfaced in which she used a racial slur.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to apologize for her actions in 2014 when, at the age of 13, she used the n-word on her ask.fm account, a site where users could respond to anonymous questions. Alix explained that at the time, she “did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word,” but emphasized that there is “no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age.”

The resurfaced messages, which were shared on Reddit, revealed that Alix had responded to four different questions with the slur. One of the questions read, “Who’s your one guy friend that no matter what, even after he’s mad at you, will talk to you and help you when you’re down, and no matter what will always want to be your friend even if you don’t want him to be?” All of her responses contained the offensive word.

Alix, who is currently dating Miami Dolphins football player Braxton Berrios, expressed regret over how she handled the situation, saying, “I regret how I handled this situation, allowing too many people to talk me out of saying something for too long. I wasn’t sure how to handle it, and unfortunately, the advice I was given, although well-intended, was wrong. There is no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground and going with my gut to speak out right away.”

Alix rose to fame on TikTok in 2020 while attending the University of Miami, where she became known for her “get ready with me” videos, earning the nickname “Big Al” among her friends. With her platform now reaching millions and securing her brand deals that have taken her around the world, she acknowledged the gravity of her past mistake.

In her apology, she stated, “I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart. I promise you that could not be further from the truth.” She added, “My platform has always focused on positivity, entertainment, and uplifting others, and will continue to do so.”