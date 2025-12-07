Who Is Braxton Berrios? Meet Alix Earle’s Ex-Boyfriend

Image Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Influencer Alix Earle and NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios have officially gone their separate ways, marking the end of their more than two-year romance, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. The split, which was reportedly mutual, comes after the couple first met in early 2023 and made their relationship public with a red carpet appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Here is everything you need to know about Braxton and his past relationship with Alix.

Braxton Berrios Plays in the NFL

Braxton is an American professional football wide receiver and return specialist currently with the Houston Texans of the NFL. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina and starred at Leesville Road High School before playing college football at the University of Miami, where he became one of the team’s top offensive weapons and punt returners.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and earned a Super Bowl LIII ring as a rookie, though he didn’t see game action that season. He went on to spend four years with the New York Jets, where he developed his role as a versatile receiver and return man.

In March 2023, he signed with the Miami Dolphins. To mark the move, he shared childhood throwback photos of himself in Dolphins gear on Instagram, captioning the post, “Some things are just meant to be.” He later re-signed in 2024, though his season was cut short by a torn ACL that landed him on injured reserve.

In 2025, Braxton joined the Houston Texans.

Braxton Berrios Previously Dated Sophia Culpo

Braxton was in a relationship with Sophia Culpo, sister of Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, from late 2020 to early 2023. Sophia, 26, confirmed her split from Braxton in March, after which rumors began floating around that Braxton cheated on Sophia with Alix, which the athlete denied on his Instagram Story in June 2023.

“I was in a relationship for two years,” Braxton wrote on social media at the time. “It was a good relationship; it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK.”

One day later, Sophia took to TikTok to share a different story about the breakup than Braxton did and claimed she ended things because he cheated on her.

“The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend [in February] where he was seen making out with another girl,” Sophia claimed in a TikTok Story that she later deleted. “Not bitter, in fact I know this situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m her to share the truth so I can officially be done with all of this. All love.”

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle’s Relationship

Braxton and Alix first sparked dating rumors in March 2023, shortly after Alix’s split from MLB player Tyler Wade. The pair went public that July when they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPYs, quickly becoming a favorite couple among her followers.

Throughout their relationship, Alix frequently shared glimpses of their life together, including a birthday trip to the Bahamas that featured in several of her vlogs. She often referred to Braxton as her “NFL man,” while supporting him through team changes, game days, and, later, his ACL injury. Braxton also posted about their time together, sharing photos from their Bahamas vacation in November 2023 with the caption “Worth the wait.”

As one of social media’s biggest influencers, Alix’s candid updates helped fuel fan interest in their romance. She attended many of Braxton’s games wearing his jersey, and the pair regularly appeared on each other’s feeds throughout their relationship.

However, the couple quietly ended their relationship after more than two years together, PEOPLE confirmed in December 2025. According to the outlet, the split was mutual and influenced by their busy, long-distance schedules as Alix wrapped Dancing With the Stars and Braxton focused on his NFL career.