Social Media Star Alix Earle Documents Bahamas Vacation With Boyfriend Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle is enjoying a “baecation” with football wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The social media star, 22, shared a series of TikTok clips documenting their tropical getaway in honor of her “NFL man”s birthday.

“Big al & nfl man take flight,” Alix captioned her video on November 8. The apparent couple were seen sitting on a private jet, dancing for the camera. Alix wore a white cowgirl hat, matching pants, a pale gray crop top and aviator sunglasses while getting cozy next to Braxton, 28. Both enjoyed a mid-flight drink together as well.

The TikTok star followed up with a separate video that day, which was captioned, “NFL man VoiceOver was requested.” The duo affectionately held hands and took pictures together throughout the montage video, showing off how much they’re living it up on the beachside trip. They even enjoyed a scenic boat ride before arriving at their upscale rental — and Alix didn’t hesitate to show it all off. From all-white rooms to oceanic designs, the home they stayed in was nothing short of perfect.

Alix’s fans couldn’t help but praise Braxton for narrating their vacay. One TikTok user even commented that he sounded like Chase Stokes’ Outer Banks character, John B.

“OK why does NFL man sound like JOHN B,” they wrote, while others applauded him. “NFL man stays winning,” a second user commented. “NFL man killed it,” a third chimed in. Alix even responded to someone who excitedly wrote, “IT’S HAPPENING! WE’RE GETTING TO KNOW HIM!!”

“Just wait … “ she replied to the fan.

Following months of dating rumors, Alix and Braxton went public with their relationship this past July when they made their red carpet debut. Since then, the “It Girl” of TikTok has affectionately called her beau “NFL man.”

In September, Alix revealed she met Braxton’s mother, admitting that she embarrassed herself during their first meeting. “I also met NFL man’s mom yesterday. Leave it to me to embarrass myself,” she said in a TikTok video that month before describing the moment when she accidentally “spit” ham “out of [her] mouth across the room” by laughing.

“I tried to laugh it off, but I really wanted to, like, shoot myself,” Alix confessed. However, the awkward interaction didn’t affect Alix and Braxton’s relationship. Most recently, the New Jersey native attended the Miami Dolphins player’s game in Germany earlier this week.