Blake Lively’s Sister Robyn Defends Her Amid Online Backlash

Image Credit: WireImage

Blake Lively has faced some online backlash recently amid the It Ends With Us press tour, but her sister Robyn Lively has come to her defense.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 25, to celebrate Blake’s birthday. She captioned the post, “That’s my birthday queen right there! I love this girl—my sister, my best friend, my little piggyback buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday, sissy britches!” The post quickly drew festive comments, with many wishing Blake a happy birthday, including one user who mentioned the recent criticism she has faced online.

“Blake is a lovely human being! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her far outweigh the negative voices. Happy Birthday, Blake!” the user wrote. Robyn responded to the comment, saying, “Thank you for this.”

The Gossip Girl alum has been in the spotlight on social media over the past few weeks due to her sarcastic remarks in past interviews. For instance, when congratulated on her pregnancy by an interviewer, Blake sarcastically returned the same comment, which some found unnecessary. Additionally, during a press junket for It Ends With Us, a film addressing domestic violence, Blake made a joke that sparked further criticism.

Blake’s co-star, Brandon Sklenar, addressed the controversy on Instagram, saying, “Vilifying women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what the film is about.”

Adding to the tension, rumors have circulated about a feud between Blake and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. It’s speculated that the 40-year-old actor, who also directed the film, felt he didn’t have as much creative control as he wanted due to Blake’s influence as a producer. Reportedly, her husband Ryan Reynolds also contributed ideas, including a script for a scene inspired by Colleen Hoover’s book.

An insider told Us Weekly, “There were two camps on the film—team Blake and team Justin… This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and led to them not speaking anymore.”