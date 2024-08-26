Lea Michele Gives Birth to Baby No.2

Image Credit: Getty Images for TYLENOL

Lea Michele is feeling glee as she and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed their second child into the world.

The 37-year-old actress, already a mother to son Ever Leo, surprised her fans with a snapshot of her newborn daughter on Instagram, showing off the baby’s tiny feet. In the photo, Lea, her husband, and son’s hands are all seen hovering over the little one. In the caption, she revealed, “Our hearts are so full… Emery Sol Reich.”

Many fans expressed their love for the newborn in the comments. One user wrote, “Cryingggg omgggg congratulations, the name is perfect.”

Another added, “Momchele being a thing is one of my favorite things ever.”

As the middle name “Sol,” a Spanish word, means “sun” in English, someone else commented, “And the SUN SHINES BRIGHT. Congratulations, Lea and Zandy!”

Her former Glee co-star and bestie, Becca Tobin, shared pink hearts in honor of Emery in the comment section.

With the Broadway star’s pregnancy announcement back in March, where she noted, “Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed,” her journey into motherhood this time was different. Lea had previously opened up about the health scares she experienced during her pregnancy with Ever. “I had a big call with the hospital before I had the baby, and they sent me home with this thick book of everything to expect from your delivery at the hospital. It was like a hundred pages—95 or 96 pages were all about a vaginal birth, and they only gave five pages on what to expect for a C-section,” she shared with Yahoo Life.

She also spoke candidly about the challenges she faced with miscarriages during a podcast episode of *BDA Baby* while speaking to Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, revealing that she had experienced “two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies.”

Despite these challenges, Lea was able to welcome Ever in August—the same month Emery was born. Reflecting on her experience as a first-time mom, she shared with E! News, “I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, about leaving him and not being there 24/7. But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love.