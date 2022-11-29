Lea Michele’s Husband Zandy Reich: All About Their Romance & Family Together

Lea Michele is a talented actress who has been in various popular films, television series, and Broadway plays, including Glee and Funny Girl, over the years.

She is married to Zandy Reich.

Lea was previously romantically involved with her Glee co-star Cory Monteith until his death in 2013.

Lea is currently working full time in the Broadway musical, Funny Girl.

Lea Michele, 36, is an award-winning actress who’s had memorable roles in film, television, and on Broadway for many years, but she leads a successful love life as well. The beauty married Zandy Reich, 39, in 2019 and they’ve led a loving life together that they’ve managed to keep as private as possible. They have attended various events and casual outings together, and she’s gushed over her impressive spouse in numerous interviews since they said, “I do.”

Find out more about Zandy and his marriage with Lea below!

How long have Lea and Zandy been together?

Although the exact date is not publicly known, it’s believed Lea and Zandy started dating around summer 2017, when she posted an Instagram message about her 31st birthday that mentioned him. It also included a photo of the two of them, which can be seen above, standing and looking out at the water as she had her hand around him. “Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z,” her caption read.

By summer 2017, it was confirmed they were definitely in a relationship and they went on to get engaged in Apr. 2018. “I think the first thing I said to him was, ‘Stop joking around!’ So I was super surprised,” Lea told People about the moment Zandy proposed to her. “Everyone said, ‘Try to be present because it’ll happen so quickly.’ Which I didn’t listen to at all and blacked out and I barely remember. We both blacked out and were like, ‘What? Did we say yes? Is this happening?'”

The couple got hitched in March 2019 and Lea has regularly showed off epic photos from the special day in various posts on social media, especially on their anniversaries.

Zandy has his own successful career.

Zandy, who grew up in Philadelphia and attended the University of Philadelphia, co-founded the clothing company, AYR, which stands for “All Year Round,” in 2016. In May 2020, he transitioned into an advisor role at the successful company.

How did Lea and Zandy meet?

Lea and Zandy met at their best friends’ wedding in 2015. Stephanie Hart Levinson (née Herman) and Zack Levinson introduced them at their celebration and they struck up a friendship right away. That friendship remained until they turned it into a romance around 2016. Zandy also appeared with the couple they met through and others, in a photo Lea shared in July 2016, which was right around the time it’s believed they started dating. The group was sitting back on lounge chairs outside and smiling for the camera.

“Family photo at the Lowe’s 🍋 #PerfectSunday #ThisIsTheLife,” she captioned the snapshot, which can be seen above.

Do Lea and Zandy have any children?

The lovebirds welcomed their son, Ever Leo, in Aug. 2020. The doting mom often shares sweet photos with her little boy on social media, but always keeps his face covered to keep him protected from the public. She did show a bit more of what he looked like when he was a baby, in a cute photo of Zandy holding him as he wore sunglasses, when she posted a birthday tribute to her husband in Jan. 2022.

“Greatest man, father, husband and friend,” the actress wrote in the love-filled post. “I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much.”

Glee creator Ryan Murphy supports Lea and Zandy’s romance.

“I was here with Ryan Murphy yesterday. So Ryan is like my family…one of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that’s it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal,” Lea said, in an interview with E! News on the red carpet of the 2017 Emmy Awards.