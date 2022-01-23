Lea Michele’s Shares 1st Photo Of Son Ever Leo’s Face As He Twins With Dad Zandy Reich In Sunglasses

#Twinning. Lea Michele’s Husband Zandy Reich and their son Ever Leo wore matching sunglasses to celebrate dad’s birthday.

Lea Michele’s, 35, husband Zandy Reich got to twin with his adorable 17-month-old mini-me Ever Leo Reich for his 39th birthday. The Glee star celebrated his birthday with a picture of Zandy holding Ever close as they posed on the sunkissed beach. They were both donned in all white as they wore matching Rayban sunglasses, with Ever’s adult-sized sunglasses comically taking up his whole tiny face.

“Greatest man, father, husband and friend,” the actress wrote of Zandy in the caption of her post. “I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much.” The Scream Queen actress rarely posts front-facing pictures of her son and if she does, she covers his face with an emoji so this is the best glimpse she has given of us of her little one. His face still is practically covered by the sunglasses though in order to protect his privacy.

The Broadway star welcomed little Ever into the world on August 20, 2020. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source told PEOPLE of Ever’s birth at the time. “He’s been an easy baby so far.” On August 26, 2020, Lea shared her first-ever picture of her infant, showing off his adorably tiny foot. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” she cleverly captioned the pic.

Ever’s mother and father tied the knot on March 9, 2019, after they started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in April 2018. “We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the actress and businessman told PEOPLE. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.” They were friends long before they started dating and it shows in the strength of their relationship.

When Lea first shot up to stardom, she was dating her Glee co-star, Cory Monteith. The actor died tragically from a drug overdose while they were still dating in 2013 when he was just 31 years old. In the years following his passing, Lea has honored the tragic anniversary with heartfelt tributes each year.