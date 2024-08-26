‘Bachelorette’ Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Hints at Feud With Tayshia Adams Over Zac Clark

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe might be in hot water with another Bachelor Nation member. During a new podcast interview, the 39-year-old reality TV star recalled a tense phone call with the ex-girlfriend of a franchise member, whom fans think is Tayshia Adams.

Kaitlyn spilled the tea during a recent appearance on the “U Up?” podcast.

“I went on a date with somebody from the franchise,” she began, “And I reached out to the girl that he used to be with. I was just giving a heads up.”

Kaitlyn revealed that she texted the ex-girlfriend, “‘Hey, so and so DMed me. And we’ve been chatting.’ I said, ‘I know you’re really happy in a relationship.’ I said, ‘I don’t actually know if this would bother you or not.’ … I said, ‘You know what, she’s been moved on for a while now. She seems very happy.’ So, I’m gonna just see, get a pulse check, just see how it makes her feel and see what happens.”

Without naming the woman, Kaitlyn claimed she received a phone call from her the next day, and she sounded “very upset” about the situation. The unnamed woman then allegedly told Kaitlyn, “Do not go near this guy” and “‘I always knew you were a bad person, and you’ve confirmed it.'”

“I was just like, ‘I am so sorry. I actually did not think you were gonna respond,'” Kaitlyn explained. ‘”I am actually really sorry.'”

However, the damage had already been done, so Kaitlyn hung up on the other woman.

Once the interview aired, fans speculated that Kaitlyn was talking about Tayshia, 33, and her ex-fiancé, Zac Clark. The former couple got engaged in 2020 after Tayshia picked him in season 16 of The Bachelorette. In 2021, Tayshia and Kaitlyn co-hosted season 17 of The Bachelorette. Later that year, Tayshia and Zac split.

Earlier this year, Zac and Kaitlyn sparked relationship rumors when they were seen spending the New Year’s holiday together. They were seen in public several other times, including at an NHL game. However, neither of them has publicly responded to the speculation.

For Tayshia’s part, she has been dating former Summer House star Luke Gulbranson since 2023.