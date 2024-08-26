‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Takes Place in Rome: Watch Trailer

Image Credit: GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

Emily is saying “au revoir” to Paris and “ciao” to Rome! According to the new trailer for part 2 of Emily in Paris‘ fourth season, Lilly Collins‘ titular character will not be back in the city of love. The teaser reveals that Emily is dealing with romance drama with Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo), and she jets off to Italy, per her best friend’s encouragement.

“For once, do something spontaneous and reckless and un-Emily,” Mindy (played by Ashley Park) tells Emily. “Just have an adventure.”

After arriving in Rome, Emily may have found a new boyfriend named Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). The two spend time together, and Mindy seemingly acknowledges that this could be a new flame for Emily.

“So, now you’ve been with a French guy, a British buy and now Italian?” Mindy asks, before quipping, “You’re really stamping your passport, huh?”

Throughout the trailer, Emily basks in the stunning views of Rome. And with the change of landscape, her supposed new beau, Marcello, asks her, “Which city do you prefer? Paris or Roma?”

As the teaser informs viewers that “all roads lead to Rome,” the trailer concludes by crossing out the “Paris” from the show’s title and changes it to Emily in Rome.

Emily’s apparent new romance comes after part 1 of Emily in Paris’ season 4 finale, in which Gabriel tells Emily that he loves her. But he’s still close with his ex Camille, which seemingly drives a wedge in between him and Emily.

Netflix released part 1 of the fourth season on August 15. Part 2 premieres on September 12. Per the streamer’s official synopsis for part 2, “Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest… and a new city.”

Lilly, 35, hinted at what viewers can expect from Emily during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on August 16.

“Once she’s made the decision to try things out with Gabriel, which I’m happy she’s finally making a decision, she has to deal with the repercussions of that,” the Netflix star explained. “And we get to see a new growth in her, because she’s had to make a decision. There’s a maturity and a vulnerability about Emily this year that I think is new.”