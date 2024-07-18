‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4: See New Photos

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

As the famous Emily Cooper once said “a little ‘Bonjour’ goes a long way.” Snaps of season four of Emily in Paris were just released and it will for sure have you saying ‘oui oui.’

The series that was released in 2020 gained popularity throughout the years, and has become a fan-favorite show with their star-studded actors Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, and more.

With three seasons already released, expect to see new characters in this upcomin season that is set to release next month. Their social media account, “new photos AND new characters for Emily in Paris Season 4?? Part 1 is coming to Netflix August 15 and Part 2 will arrive on September 12.”

Since the release of these snaps, fans have let their excitement show in the comments.

“Lets gooo, I am rewatching S1 – S3 rn to prepare for the S4 release,” a user shared.

Another online user commented, “I CAN’T WAIT.”

The social team went on to reveal more pictures of the upcoming season in separate posts. They noted in their most recent post, “Say hello to old friends…and a few new friends too!”

A fan replied to this carousel post, “I really want Emily and Gabriel together in szn 4.”

The cast described the fourth season as “Vulnerable, Amor, Revenge” and many other words in a post shared in an Instagram video.

Emily in Paris has become a big part of the 35-year-old protagonist’s life. She shared to Vogue France, “Emily and I have a lot in common. She is so close to me that even my manner of walking and my style have changed!”

Lily has become the IT girl as many have inspired their outfits and even cafes based off her on-screen character. “I met a lot of young people who told me they were always considering Emily’s wardrobe when they were packing their bags… It’s very interesting how the show has become a platform for new talent – and not only for young actors but also for cafés, restaurants, and bakeries… To think that there is an “Emily in Paris tour” offered to tourists… I have to pinch myself just to believe it’s all real,” she added.