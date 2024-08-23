Rumer Willis & Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Split After One Year Together

Image Credit: WWD via Getty Images

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas split one year after welcoming their baby girl, Louetta. The 36-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore confirmed the breakup during an Instagram “ask me anything” session on Thursday, August 22.

“Are you and Derek still a couple?” one social media user asked Rumer, to which she replied, “Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting [sic].”

The What Lies Ahead actress then referred to her and Derek’s daughter in the answer, writing that Louetta “is the best thing in my life, and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”

Rumer went Instagram official with Derek in November 2022. At the time, she shared Instagram photos of the two of them sharing a kiss. However, they had already sparked romance rumors beforehand. In August of that year, Derek took to his own Instagram by sharing a birthday tribute to Rumer.

“In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace,” he wrote at the time. “Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you, you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life :-)”

That December, Rumer announced that she was pregnant and expecting her and Derek’s first child. The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actress gave birth to their baby girl in April 2023.

Rumer spoke with PEOPLE in August 2023 about the name she and Derek had chosen for their daughter, which she revealed was actually a typo.

“We were thinking about the name Loretta, and it was a typo,” Rumer said, before adding, “Her dad and I were texting, and he left the ‘R’ out of Loretta, and it was just Louetta. I was like, ‘Oh, I love that!’ I feel like it was one of those kind of divine intervention universe moments, and we figured it out actually quite early in my pregnancy.”