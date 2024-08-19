Ben Affleck Spotted Out With Kids & Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid J. Lo Split Rumors

Image Credit: GC Images

Ben Affleck spent the past weekend in New Haven, Connecticut, over the weekend with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina (who recently identified their name as Fin) and Samuel.

According to photos published by Daily Mail on Monday, August 19, the 52-year-old Good Will Hunting star and the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, brought their children out to dinner while reportedly sending Violet, 18, off to college.

The Affleck family outing comes amid ongoing rumors about Ben’s marital status to Jennifer Lopez. Since the springtime, multiple outlets have reported that the spouses – who have been married since July 2022 — have been struggling to maintain their relationship. Although Ben and J. Lo, 55, seemingly squashed the rumors by stepping out together a few times, neither has publicly confirmed or denied the speculation.

Jennifer Lopez living her best life at Bruno Mars’ concert in Los Angeles tonight. pic.twitter.com/NKQmqGvmxG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 16, 2024

In May, the Selena actress dodged a question at the premiere of her film Atlas. After a reporter inquired about her and Ben’s marriage, Jennifer simply responded, “You know better than that.” Later that month, she abruptly canceled her 2024 tour.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” the “On the Floor” artist wrote in her cancelation announcement via the OnTheJLo newsletter. Live Nation also released a statement, claiming that Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Over the summer, Ben and J. Lo listed their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale, and the Oscar winner reportedly purchased a new home in California. Meanwhile, Jennifer was across the country in the Hamptons celebrating her birthday on July 24. The following month, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker was spotted visiting Ben on his 52nd birthday on August 15. However, later that night, she was seen attending Bruno Mars‘ concert at L.A.’s Intuit Dome. According to fan-captured videos, Jennifer was spotted dancing in the crowd to Bruno’s performance of “Marry You.”

Jennifer and Ben’s relationship goes back to 2002. After they worked together on their film Gigli the pair fell in love and got engaged, becoming one of Hollywood’s most highly publicized couples in history. However, by early 2004, they split. In mid-2021, “Bennifer” reunited and officially tied the knot over the summer of 2022.