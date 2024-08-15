Blake Lively Responds With ‘Garbage Answer’ During ‘It Ends With Us’ Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Blake Lively has been in the spotlight recently, particularly due to the cast drama surrounding It Ends With Us.

The 36-year-old actress is now drawing attention for her reaction to a serious question posed by journalist Jake Hamilton about the romantic drama, which addresses themes like emotional and domestic abuse.

In the interview, released on August 8 on YouTube, Hamilton asked the Gossip Girl star, “If someone understands the themes of this movie and meets you in public, wanting to discuss it, what’s the best way for them to approach you? How would you recommend they go about it?”

Lively, seated next to her co-star Brandon Sklenar, responded, “Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could…”

Her response sparked criticism in the YouTube comments. One viewer noted, “Her initial response to the first question is so out of touch.”

Another wrote, “Wow, Blake, I really thought you were a better person than this. Your response to his questions is just mind-blowing—how out of touch you are as a human being. A lot of people experience DV [domestic violence], and for you to joke about it is just crazy and heartless, to be honest.”

A user on TikTok commented,”What garbage answer where is her media training?!?”

This incident follows another controversial interview, highlighted by journalist Kjersti Flaa, who shared a 2016 interview with Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Café Society. Flaa revealed that it was one of the moments in her career that made her consider quitting. She wrote in the YouTube description, “Sitting down with Blake Lively and Parker Posey for Café Society was the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced. Is it not okay to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about the costumes she’s wearing in a film?”

During that interview, after Flaa congratulated Lively on her pregnancy, Lively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, responded sarcastically with, “Congrats on your little bump,” leading to an awkward remainder of the interview.