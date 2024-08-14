Universal Studios Orlando To Open New Park And Rides

Image Credit: Getty Images for Premier League

Calling all thrillseekers! Universal Studios is currently working on opening a new park and rides in Orlando.

Tourists will soon embark on a new adventure as they experience the “Epic Universe,” which will feature themed lands, rollercoasters, and a hotel. After seven years of development, Universal Orlando’s executive vice president and the new park’s general manager, Jeff Polk, revealed during a luncheon at the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce, via Orlando Sentinel, “We are, I would say, putting everything that we’ve learned to do well in one place at one time. And we have tried and tried and tried to make sure that what everybody’s going to experience next year just completely blows you away.”

Within the park, Universal has created sectors such as Super Nintendo, Wizarding World of Harry Potter- Ministry of Magic, and more, building on the success of previous attractions like the ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ at Islands of Adventure and ‘Super Mario World’ in Japan and Hollywood, California. Bringing the Nintendo game to life will allow visitors to feel like kids again. Polk expressed, “You’ll feel as if you’re actually experiencing the video game that you may have played as a kid.”

The theme park is designed with portals to each world, so before entering a sector, tourists will walk through arched gateways that create the sensation of teleporting into a new universe. He further stated, “The intent is to let guests completely transition from being in the real world into our worlds instead for the day. Once you step inside, you’re going to see some fantastic views and some fantastic architecture.”

One of the highlighted coasters, expected to draw significant attention, is the “Stardust Racers” coaster, which features two coasters racing side by side. With the ride culminating in a winner, the general manager of Epic Universe added, “I can also tell you that this is one of the things I’m most excited about experiencing at night. There’s no lighting on the track itself; the lighting is on the coaster, so it will look like shooting meteors cutting across the sky.”

As the world awaits the epic arrival in 2025, you can expect to be amazed. “Every day, I walk out there to something more amazing than the next,” Polk stated.