‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Feels an Earthquake During Press Interview: Video

The cast of Emily in Paris probably can’t wait to go back to Paris. While promoting the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series, co-stars Lilly Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu all felt the ground rumble underneath them, signaling an earthquake, during a new interview.

While sitting down with InStyle Magazine for an interview published on Tuesday, August 13, Ashley, 33, was discussing how she and her castmates get along on set. Suddenly, the other actors shared frantic glances when the earthquake hit for a few seconds.

Lilly, 35, Lucas, 36, and Philippine, 61, all agreed that what they felt “was an earthquake,” but Ashley thought one of her co-stars was just “kicking her chair.”

“Welcome to InStyle live! We’re having an earthquake,” Luke joked while the ground continued to quiver. Philippine revealed that this was the “first time in [her] life” that she’s experienced the earth tremor.

After the cast shared a few panicked laughs, Lilly joked, “Prepares the movie Emily in Paris: Natural Disaster.”

The earthquake that the actors felt was a 4.4 magnitude for Los Angeles County.

Emily in Paris first premiered in 2020. The rom-com series stars Lilly as Emily Cooper: an American 20-something who moves to Paris for a temporary social media job. Upon experiencing culture shock, Emily navigates the ups and downs of romance and in her career. According to its trailer, season 4 showcases Lilly trying to move on from the love triangle that she was previously tangled up in.

The official synopsis for the fourth season reads, “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Part 1 of Season 4 of Emily in Paris premieres on August 15 on Netflix. The second part of the season premieres on September 12.