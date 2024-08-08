Prince William ‘Devastated’ by Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis, Royal Author Reveals

Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William was heartbroken after learning of his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, a royal author claimed.

“It was devastating for him,” royal author Robert Jobson told Us Weekly.

The royal commentator added that the Princess’s cancer news, revealed in a public statement in March 2024, “wobbled him.”

“There is no doubt about that,” Jobson included, noting that William, 42, was most likely feeling an immediate “lump in [his] throat” or “the empty feeling in his stomach.”

The Princess of Wales, 42, underwent significant abdominal surgery earlier this year, and cancer was found to be present following medical tests after the operation.

In contrast to her husband, who was “completely crestfallen,” Princess Kate, Jobson claimed, had a more “calm” state of mind as she focused on prioritizing her health.

“She’s a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health.”

With two public-facing royals out of commission, William was looked upon to take on a lot of their work. Apparently, both King Charles III, who shared his own cancer diagnosis in February, and Kate said to him, “We need you now to stand up to the plate.”

“[Kate] has been good in making sure that that happens,” Jobson said. “She’s shown him that she’s there for him as well as him being there for her.”

While most of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis has remained private, Jobson claimed the royal is focusing on living her life, particularly as the mother of three young children.

“You live day by day; you do the things you want to do,” he explained. “Her children are very, very young. This is a time she won’t get back again.”

Kate has stayed mainly out of the public eye as her health battle continues, making only two major appearances this year: once at the Trooping the Colour in June and Wimbledon in July, where she received a standing ovation.

Discussing Kate’s decision to make a rare public appearance at Wimbledon, a royal source told PEOPLE, “This will have given her sustenance.” They continued, “She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward.”