Ryan Reynolds Banters With Blake Lively’s Costar Brandon Sklenar

During a press junket for the romantic film, It Ends With Us, Reynolds dropped on Instagram on August 6, the 47-year-old actor surprised his wife Blake Lively’s co-star, Brandon Sklenar. Immediately as the Deadpool actor sits down on the chair, the 34-year-old star plays into the skit, noting, “I don’t remember seeing this on the schedule.”

The Marvel superhero takes on the interview, expressing the “cool” feeling of meeting his wife’s love interest in the film. “It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film—it’s kinda crazy,” he said. He kicked off their conversation by bringing up a picture of his 36-year-old wife and Brandon where they pose shoulder-to-shoulder in cool designed jeans, but Ryan jokingly pointed out his bum, overall not caring to mention his wife being up close to another male.

“How do you explain THAT? Is it genetics? Do you have some sort of low-angle squat routine to pop that region in that way? I mean, what’s going on here, man? Jesus Christ, my heart is beating like crazy right now,” he asked curiously.

This left Brandon speechless, where even Ryan’s mother Tammy Reynolds came in to ask questions as the mother-in-law of the leading lady. As she referred to Brandon as “the man trying to replace” her “sweet little gummy bear Ryan,” she went on to tell the actor, “Brandon, I saw the film. And may I say, you are incredible in this movie. On a scale from one to ‘I stop taking my blood thinner medication,’ because if I can’t have you, I don’t want me.”

The banter continued, with Ryan’s co-star Hugh Jackman defending him. He expressed, “It’s not every day a guy gets to interview the love interest of his best friend’s wife… And the guy trying to replace Ryan as a husband and me as his best mate.”

He went on to mention Brandon, who appeared ready to be done with the ongoing interrogation, “What the hell are you doing messing with my best buddy’s wife?”