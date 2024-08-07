Blake Lively Stuns In Britney Spears’ 2002 Versace Dress

Image Credit: Getty Images

Blake Lively had fans wanting to “scream and shout” after stunning at the It Ends With Us premiere in Britney Spears’ 2002 Versace dress.

The 36-year-old actress wore the iconic sheer dress with pink, purple, blue, and green accents, originally worn by the 42-year-old pop star for Versace’s runway in Milan. As the “Gossip Girl” alum arrived at the event channeling her inner Britney, she shared on her Instagram stories that the “I’m a Slave 4 U” hitmaker inspired her to want to “sparkle.”

With a picture of the singer grinning as she rocked the dress in the early 2000s, Blake expressed that was the “mood” she was going for while “Everytime” by the performer played in the background. “The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” she wrote.

“Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, joy, and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come.”

While fangirling over her younger days idolizing the pop icon, she shared during an interview with Extra the importance of wearing this specific dress to her big night. “This dress meant so much to me because of what she meant to me… She was just somebody who represented love, beauty, youth, hard work, determination, strength, and she was in touch with her sexuality and her delicacy and she just sort of represented it all.”

She continued to express, “When this dress was available, I was like, ‘Yes, I need it,’ and I’ve had it, you know, for almost a year now and I’ve been saving it for this… six months.”

Donatella Versace even decided to make a post on Instagram of the Hollywood star and state “@blakelively looking so incredible in a Versace dress many of you will remember.” She concluded her message with, “seeing this dress on the red carpet today brings back so many happy memories. Both women wear it with so much love and power.”

This comes during a successful film year for the Gossip Girl actress, as she made her debut as Ladypool in her husband Ryan Reynolds’ film Deadpool & Wolverine, also starring Hugh Jackman.