Blake Lively Shouts Out Taylor Swift During ‘It Ends With Us’ Press Tour

Image Credit: Getty Images

Blake Lively could not go on her press tour for It Ends With Us without mentioning her best friend Taylor Swift and the support she has given her throughout.

In a video shared by Bustle, the 36-year-old actress revealed, “She was with me on this experience the whole time, all throughout it. So like, she really lived this with me. She’s a person who shows up for you, and I’m so grateful to have that love and that support.” These two go way back, especially with the 34-year-old singer being the godmother to a couple of her children whom she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The “Cruel Summer” singer has even had the privilege of naming both the Gossip Girl actress and the 47-year-old actor’s kids. Taylor has usually included their names in her albums.

The Deadpool star, known for his banter, joked on the Today show that they were waiting for the pop star to name their fourth child, which was revealed in the recent premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine that their son’s name is Olin. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is… I will say this: we’re still waiting. So, Taylor, let’s maybe start—she’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? ‘Lazy’ is not a word that I attach to Taylor,” he said.

The Gossip Girl actress was hyped up during her press tour for how encouraging she is when it comes to female empowerment. During another video shared by the outlet, she revealed she was once referred to as a “crown straightener,” which she described as someone who fixes women’s crowns. “It was just the best compliment I’ve ever been given because I also—I do identify as that when you think about it… I do feel that that’s somebody I wanna be and somebody that I try to be and am… and I think the reason I am that is because I’m surrounded by people who are always building me up and want to see me be my highest self.”