Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Son Olin’s Godfather Reveals Himself

Taylor Swift isn’t the only famous godparent to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy shared his title in a Variety interview Monday, revealing that the couple’s 1-year-old’s voice cameo as Baby Deadpool in the film was his “favorite.”

“Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest,” the 55-year-old said. “As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo.”

Shawn Levy shares new photo with Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. pic.twitter.com/8XkYlm1Uqj — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 2, 2023

Levy did not share whether he is also the godfather of the couple’s other three kids—James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

After the new Marvel film’s release in July, fans spotted surprise cameos from Lively, 36, who appeared as Lady Deadpool, and her and Reynolds’ middle daughter Inez, who voiced Kidpool.

Asked why it was important to Reynolds that his wife and kids be featured in the film, Levy said, “It just honestly was that they were available and always nearby.” He continued, “A lot of times, we would call people into our edit room and have them record something.”

Shawn Levy, who directed Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, has been tapped to direct Deadpool 3. pic.twitter.com/cfp9x67OCH — Fandango (@Fandango) March 11, 2022

In April, Levy told PEOPLE, “Ryan and I have become extremely close friends.”

After being asked about how much time they spent together at CinemaCon on April 11, Levy responded, “A lot.”

“More than I’ve spent with any male friend since literally high school.”

The two Canadian filmmakers—who collaborated on Deadpool & Wolverine as well as 2021’s Free Guy and 2022’s The Adam Project—live in New York City “half a block from each other,” he said, “so it’s all very intertwined—which makes it very convenient for two guys who work as hard as we do.”

It seems friendship has played a key role in selecting godparents for Lively and Reynolds.

Swift, who has used the Lively-Reynolds children’s names in some of her hit songs, has been friends with the couple for years and even gave them a shoutout at her Madrid concert on May 29.

“I have to say that on folklore,” the superstar told the crowd, “some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty.”

The ‘Blank Space’ singer revealed she is the godparent to the couple’s kids in a post on social media that celebrated and promoted the new Deadpool movie.