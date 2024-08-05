Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Launch Anti-Bullying ‘Parent Network’

Image Credit: Getty Images for W+P

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making sure to protect families and prevent anyone from being affected by online hate.

These two royals seem to know a lot about receiving hate, especially from the British press due to their past battles in the Royal Family. The married couple, who share two kids, Archie and Lilibet, launched their very own project, ‘The Parents Network.’ Harry noted to CBS, “I think, one of the scariest things that we’ve learned over the course of the last 16, 17 years that social media’s been around, and more so recently, is the fact that it could happen to absolutely anybody.”

He continued, “We always talk about in the olden days if your kids were under your roof, you knew what they were up to; at least they were safe, right? And now, they could be in the next room on a tablet or on a phone and can be going down these rabbit holes. And before you know it, within 24 hours, they could be taking their life.”

The 43-year-old actress, having gone through that level of “trauma”, deeply affected her. She revealed to the outlet, “When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, part of our healing journey—certainly part of mine—is being able to be really open about it…I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those plans, and I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

Now that they have their children, they see a whole different perspective on life. Harry and Meghan will go on to help parents who have suffered the loss of their child due to social media abuse. Meghan shared, “If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them, and not assume that the appearance is good so everything’s OK, then that’s worth it.”