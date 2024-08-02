Charli XCX & Billie Eilish Collab On ‘Guess’ Music Video

Image Credit: Getty Images for AELTC

Guess what? Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have officially dropped their music video for “Guess.”

The two have made a certified hit, with their song already gaining over 2.7 million views. The song, which pertains to the 32-year-old singer’s Brat album, took over YouTube on Thursday, August 1.

Charli, had been teasing “Guess” a couple of days prior to its release by sharing images of her underwear popping out from the top back of her jeans. She then hinted at a feature coming soon when she shared a snap of her lower body with her “lower back tattoo” showing off while standing next to what appeared to be Billie’s lower half, also showing off her underwear.

Supporters immediately ran to the comments to ask if the feature was the “Bad Guy” singer.

“CHARLI, IS THAT BILLIE???,” one user noted.

“BILLIE IS THAT YOU?,” another user commented.

Even their celebrity friends joined in the comment section. In a post of the actual music video shared by the “Birds of a Feather” singer, Katy Perry wrote with a sweating face and orange emoji, “hottie cutie chaos yum.”

Fans finally got their answer when the music video dropped, and specifically, in the beginning, we can hear Charli say, “Hey, Billie, you there?” and she responds, “Uh-uh.”

The song, with a catchy beat, proceeds with: “You wanna guess the color of my underwear/ You wanna know what I got goin’ on down there/ Is it pretty in pink or all see-through?/ Is it showin’ off my brand-new lower-back tattoo?/ You wanna put ’em in your mouth, pull ’em all down south/ You wanna turn this shit out, that’s what I’m talkin’ about/ Pu-pu-pu-put ’em in your mouth, pull ’em all down south/ You wanna turn this shit out, that’s what l’m talkin’ about (Yeah).”

Billie then shared on her Instagram the release of their song collaboration and wrote, “‘GUESS’ SONG & VIDEO OUT NOWWWW :PPPPPPPP f****n love u so much @charli_xcx thank u for letting me be a part of dis (love u dearly twin) @aidanzamiri coolest ever.”