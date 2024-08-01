Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Appear in First Joint TV Appearance Since Oprah Winfrey Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images for W+P

Viewers will learn more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new social media program during their upcoming CBS interview. The Duke of Sussex, 39, and the Duchess of Sussex, 42, will appear with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, according to Page Six. This marks the couple’s first joint television interview since their bombshell 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview will air on Sunday, August 4, and the duo will be discussing how parents should be “first responders” to their kids while dealing with the stresses of social media.

“All you want to do as parents is protect them,” Meghan — who shares kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Harry — said in one clip from the upcoming interview. “And so as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there.”

As for Harry, the former royal noted, “We’re just happy to be able to be a part of a change for good. At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”

Meghan and Harry have actively been advocating for change when it comes to children and social media. In October 2023, the spouses spoke at a New York City panel with grieving parents, all of whom stressed that major tech companies should change their apps that can impact one’s mental health.

The last time audiences saw the Sussexes speak together on television was with Oprah, 70, in 2021. During their interview at the time, Meghan and Harry made shocking revelations about their time in the royal family before they stepped down as active members in 2020. Without naming anyone in particular, the duo claimed that one senior member of the royal family asked what color Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

Since then, Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles III, brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate has been distant. Upon the release of his memoir, Spare, Harry and William’s relationship soured even further, according to several reports.