Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Congratulates Her on Historic Olympic Win

After making history, the gold-medal winning gymnast went out to celebrate with her football player husband, who rocked a sweet t-shirt to support his wife.

July 31, 2024 8:47AM EDT
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens are seen prior to Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Simone Biles dismounts from the beam during the US Gymnastics Championships Women's Day 2 at SAP Center in San Jose, California, USA, 27 August 2023. US Gymnastics Championships, San Jose, USA - 27 Aug 2023
Simone Biles (C) wins first place, Shilese Jones (L) wins second place, and Leanne Wong (R) wins third place overall in the US Gymnastics Championships Women's Day 2 at SAP Center in San Jose, California, USA, 27 August 2023. US Gymnastics Championships, San Jose, USA - 27 Aug 2023
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jonathan Owens is one proud husband! The NFL player, 29, posted a super cute set of photos to celebrate his wife Simone Biles, 27, taking home the gold for gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Tuesday, July 30. After winning the team event, Simone became the American gymnast with the most Olympic gold medals in history, and of course, her husband gushed about her victory.

After the event, Jonathan and Simone went out to celebrate, and they shared a photo that was seemingly taken at some sort of event to commemorate the victory. Jonathan rocked a white t-shirt with pictures of his girlfriend all over it, and it had her last name “BILES” written across the top. He also accessorized with one of her previous gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Simone rocked a blue t-shirt for Team USA. In the second photo, the pair kissed.

In the caption, Jonathan celebrated his wife’s accomplishment. “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” he wrote, with a heart eye and fire emoji. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history! Just wow! 8 of them! So thankful I was there to see it.”

Simone celebrated Team USA’s Olympic victory by sharing a post with her teammates, and she also shared a team photo on her Instagram Story. She also posted the photo of her and Jonathan kissing on her Story. “Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Prior to Simone’s victory, Jonathan had posted photos to show that he was en route to go cheer her on. He posted a few photos from his flight and revealed that he was excited to support his girlfriend in the City of Light.

The victory for Team USA was certainly exciting, especially after Simone suffered an ankle injury during one of the qualifying rounds. She’s next set to appear during the women’s All-Around final on Thursday, August 1, after having a day off on Wednesday.

