Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Congratulates Her on Historic Olympic Win

Jonathan Owens is one proud husband! The NFL player, 29, posted a super cute set of photos to celebrate his wife Simone Biles, 27, taking home the gold for gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Tuesday, July 30. After winning the team event, Simone became the American gymnast with the most Olympic gold medals in history, and of course, her husband gushed about her victory.

After the event, Jonathan and Simone went out to celebrate, and they shared a photo that was seemingly taken at some sort of event to commemorate the victory. Jonathan rocked a white t-shirt with pictures of his girlfriend all over it, and it had her last name “BILES” written across the top. He also accessorized with one of her previous gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Simone rocked a blue t-shirt for Team USA. In the second photo, the pair kissed.

In the caption, Jonathan celebrated his wife’s accomplishment. “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” he wrote, with a heart eye and fire emoji. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history! Just wow! 8 of them! So thankful I was there to see it.”

Simone celebrated Team USA’s Olympic victory by sharing a post with her teammates, and she also shared a team photo on her Instagram Story. She also posted the photo of her and Jonathan kissing on her Story. “Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Prior to Simone’s victory, Jonathan had posted photos to show that he was en route to go cheer her on. He posted a few photos from his flight and revealed that he was excited to support his girlfriend in the City of Light.

The victory for Team USA was certainly exciting, especially after Simone suffered an ankle injury during one of the qualifying rounds. She’s next set to appear during the women’s All-Around final on Thursday, August 1, after having a day off on Wednesday.