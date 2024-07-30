Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Reveals He’s On His Way to Support Her at Olympics: ‘Coming for You’

Jonathan Owens has arrived in Paris to cheer on his wife Simone Biles as she competes in the 2024 Olympics. The football player, 29, posted a series of Instagram Stories from his flight across the ocean to go support Simone, 27, on Monday, July 29. Jonathan posted a cute selfie from his plane seat as he waited for his flight to take off, so he could see the gymnast go for the gold.

In the selfie, Jonathan sported a black hoodie and flashed a peace sign, as he cozied up next to the wall in his window seat. Along with the selfie, he shared a short and sweet message for his wife. “Coming for you baby,” he wrote with a blue heart and a plane emoji. While in the air, he posted a photo of his view from the window, and after landing, he shared a few photos from the streets of Paris.

Simone is preparing for the next round of the Olympic gymnastic events. She and her teammate Suni Lee are making history as the first two Team USA athletes to compete in the same All-Around final together. Simone has long been a fan favorite for Olympic viewers, and she was recently the subject of the Netflix docuseries Simone Biles: Rising.

Throughout the games, Jonathan has been supporting his wife from the U.S. His birthday fell while Simone was already in Paris, and the gymnast posted a sweet message for him on Instagram. “[H]appy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “Thanks for being the calm to my storm! i love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings!”

Simone continued her birthday wish, promising to have a very special celebration once he arrived in Paris. “Let’s do it big baby,” he wrote. “Wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon