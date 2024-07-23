Simone Biles Celebrates Husband Jonathan Owens’ Birthday from Paris

Simone Biles is celebrating her husband’s birthday with a sweet message from the Olympic Village.

On Monday, July 22, Biles, 27, led the sweet tributes on Instagram to mark Jonathan Owens‘ 29th birthday as she continues to prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Alongside shots from a couples shoot, the Team USA gymnast wrote, “[H]appy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer ❤️ thanks for being the calm to my storm! i love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings!”

“Let’s do it big baby💋😘✨ wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!! XOs,” Biles concluded.

Unfortunately, the pair, who married in April 2023, won’t be celebrating the day together, as Biles is already in Paris preparing for her third Olympic Games, in which she’s heavily favored to win gold in the all-around, vault, and floor exercise in women’s gymnastics.

The Chicago Bears safety, though, has been excused from Bears training camp from July 29 through Aug. 3 to support his wife. This will be the first time Owens will get to watch Biles compete in the Olympics, as spectators weren’t allowed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to COVID regulations.

“I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday. “We welcome that and it’s gonna be awesome. Go USA.”

The women’s team final takes place on July 30, the all-around final is on Aug. 1, and the vault final is on Aug. 3. The team expects Owens to return on Aug. 4, so he will miss the uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise finals.

Owens recently opened up to PEOPLE about watching her climb to new heights in her career.

“It’s super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in prior to, and you know what? Everything she goes through and dealing with the media and everything, and she still goes out there and does it,” the athlete said while speaking about his new partnership with GoodSport.

“It’s just impressive and goes to her training mindset and consistency. That’s the biggest thing is how consistent,” he added.

“I love to watch it and I love to be out there and be a cheerleader,” Owens shared about watching the Games from “an athlete’s perspective.”