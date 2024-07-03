Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Granted Time Off From NFL Training for Olympics

Image Credit: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

For the very first time, Simone Biles‘ Husband Jonathan Owens will be able to watch her compete at the Paris Olympic Games.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Olympian qualified for the Paris games dominating through the U.S. Olympic trials. And on display was the start gymnast’s husband on his feet cheering her on.

The Biles family was ON THEIR FEET for Simone Biles’ uneven bars. 👏 #USAGTrials24 pic.twitter.com/WC2yC8iqob — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 1, 2024

“We’re going to Paris,” Owens wrote on social media after watching Biles secure her place in Paris.

After, Biles did mention that Owens won’t be at the games for its entirety but will be making a presence.

“The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, yes,” Biles said. “For just a short little time…It’s super exciting that we get to be in each other’s elements and supporting each other’s dreams and goals. It’s these memories that we make that we’ll never get back.”

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears this offseason after playing one season with the Green Bay Packers and previously spent four seasons with the Houston Texans. He is expected to report to Bears training camp on July 19, just nine days before the women’s team begins competing in the qualifying round. The Bears are also scheduled to participate in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on August 1, coinciding with the women’s all-around final scheduled in Paris, where Biles is heavily favored to advance to the finals.

Previously, the safety couldn’t make the trip to Tokyo in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Biles withdrew from several events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues and experiencing the ‘twisties,’ which caused her to become disoriented in the air during competition.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2020 and tied the knot on April 22, 2023. He revealed that he had no idea who the seven-time Olympic medalist was before they began dating, which means he missed his chance to see Biles win at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

However, for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Biles is confident about bouncing back from the Tokyo games. It will be a great experience for her husband to witness live as she pursues another gold medal.