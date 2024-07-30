Travis Kelce Arrowhead Suite Decorated With Taylor Swift Poster

Image Credit: Getty Images

Travis Kelce shows his admiration for Taylor Swift by decorating his VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium with an Eras tour poster.

In a recent TikTok shared by a Kansas City Chiefs/ Swiftie fan named Regan, snapshots from a stadium tour revealed glimpses of the locker room and the field. The highlight was a sneak peek into the suite where Taylor Swift sits when she attends games to support the 34-year-old athlete.

“This is where Taylor gets to sit!!!” the content creator captioned the picture. “Also, the fact that there is an Eras tour poster in this room is so funny to me.”

Fans in the comments, were eager to locate the poster as the snapshot Regan shared was taken from a distance.

“Girl, where is the poster?” a TikTok user asked.

Another fan inquired, “Are you sure that’s a photo of Taylor?”

“I gotta know which suite she’s in because I’m trying to get tickets in front of it in October,” another fan chimed in.

The tight end and the “Lover” singer have been dating since September 2023, after Taylor attended one of his games following his public expression of interest in the pop star.

They have become the ultimate “IT” couple, with fans eagerly watching their every moment. As Taylor has taken over Europe with her Eras tour, Travis has been a supportive partner, accompanying her during his off-season.

“Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship…So they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day,” a source told Us Weekly back in June. “They’re in an easy era…They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”

T-squared seems to be deeply invested in their relationship, getting comfortable with Travis’ friends like Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Rumors suggest that an engagement might be on the horizon.

A second insider shared to the outlet, “Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way…Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”