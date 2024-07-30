Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears Over Dance Comments

Ozzy Osbourne offered a heartfelt apology to Britney Spears on The Osbournes podcast on Tuesday, July 30. The metal icon, 75, and his family had many kind words for the “Toxic” singer, 42, after she clapped back following a discussion about her dancing videos on a previous podcast episode. While running through topics to discuss, Kelly Osbourne, 39, chimed in to bring up the singer. “Can we apologize to Britney Spears?” she said.

Ozzy immediately leapt in to offer a very sincere apology. “Britney, I really owe you an apology. I’m really sorry for making a comment,” he said. Even though the Ozzman sounded apologetic, he did have some advice for Britney to make the videos more interesting. “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f**king dance everyday,” he admitted. “Change a few movements.”

The family seemed a little shocked by the nature of the apology. Jack Osbourne couldn’t help but laugh, and Kelly offered a bit more of a traditional apology. “I was going to say, ‘Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you happy, and I’m so sorry if any of us offended you,'” she said.

Even though Ozzy doubled down on the dance comments, he did offers some very kind words to Britney. “I love Britney Spears, but it’s the same dance everyday,” he said. “I didn’t mean that to be offensive. I really do apologize. I love you, and I think you’re beautiful.”

The feud between Britney and the Osbournes began when Ozzy called her out on a previous episode of the podcast. “I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing] on YouTube every f**king day. It’s sad, very, very sad,” he said. Other members of the family called Britney’s dancing “sad” and expressed concern for her.

After the podcast clip, Britney wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, which has since been deleted, calling out the family. “Number 1) I hardly ever dance… and number 2) I’m not poor at all,” she wrote. “Tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f**k off.”