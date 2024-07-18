Britney Spears Tells the Osbournes to ‘Kindly F**k Off’

Britney Spears fired back at the Osbourne family after they discussed her dancing videos on the most recent episode of their podcast. The popstar, 42, posted a lengthy text-based Instagram post, where she ended by taking a shot at Ozzy Osbourne and his family on Wednesday, July 17. She didn’t go into details, she just had a very short response.

Britney’s post began with a loving tribute to the movie Serendipity, and she raved about Kate Beckinsale’s performance. Shortly after, she then pivoted to seemingly talk about the Osbournes’ reaction to her dance videos. “Not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG!” she wrote. “Number 1) I hardly ever dance… and number 2) I’m not poor at all.”

The “Gimme More” singer continued and called for people to be kinder and less judgemental. She claimed that she taught a dance class and felt good about helping teens achieve their dreams. She continued to call on people to be kind and supportive for one another.

She ended the post by saying she wanted to do a photoshoot with Kate, but she then took a direct shot at the heavy metal icon and his family. “Tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f**k off,” she said.

Britney’s comment came after Ozzy and the rest of his family discussed her dance videos on their podcast in an episode released on Tuesday, July 16. “I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing] on YouTube every f**king day. It’s sad, very, very sad,” the “Crazy Train” singer said, per Consequence.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne agreed with her husband, calling Britney a “poor little thing.” Their son Jack Osbourne concurred that it was “very sad indeed.” She also said, “It’s heartbreaking.” Their daughter Kelly Osbourne also agreed with the rest of her family. “I feel so sorry for her,” she said.