Gypsy Rose Blanchard Unveils New Tattoos Amid Pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is living her best life as she enters motherhood and gushes over her new tattoos.

In a new Instagram reel, the 32-year-old revealed new tattoos she got done at her cousin Bobby Pitre’s ink parlor, Sailor Bobby’s Tattoo Parlor. As “Tattoo” by Jordin Sparks played in the video, she showcased her meaningful tattoos: a large-winged Phoenix designed on her back, the unalome symbol on the inside of her forearm, and a matching tattoo of a dog with her partner Ken Urker, all of which hold special significance to her.

In the tattoo world, the Phoenix signifies rebirth, which aligns with Gypsy’s desire to restart her life after being released from prison in December 2023. She incorporated the Hindu and Buddhist symbol, Unalome, to represent freedom. According to Bobby, who spoke to People, both Gypsy and Ken decided to get matching husky tattoos as a “symbol of their strong bond,” recalling that “they were happy and excited” about the experience.

She captioned her post, “Tattoo meanings. Thank you to @sailorbobstattoo @1936greaser @electricsting for the amazing artistry! DISCLOSURE: All tattoos were done BEFORE pregnancy.”

Some online users praised her boldness, commenting, “Everyone tends to forget that this is the first time that she’s living. This is the first time that she’s getting to experience a lot of things that we experience while growing up! She didn’t. Let this girl grow.”

This reveal comes shortly after she announced she was expecting her first child with Ken Urker. The baby is expected to arrive in 2025. In a YouTube video, she shared, “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

She added in her video how her life is focused her little one now: “I felt a shift in myself when I found out that I was pregnant. None of anything else mattered. The drama on social media… it didn’t matter anymore. All that matters is making sure that I’m healthy, the baby’s healthy, my relationship with Ken is healthy,” she said.