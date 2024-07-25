Jennifer Aniston Criticizes JD Vance’s ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston has criticized Donald Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, for resurfaced comments calling Democrats a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives”.

Writing on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 24, the 55-year-old said: “I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP. All I can say is … Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.”

“I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” Aniston continued.

Aniston’s post included a screenshot of a tweet resurfacing Vance’s July 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson. In the interview, the Republican from Ohio, 39, said the U.S. was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Last month, Vance voted to block Democrat-proposed legislation to guarantee access to IVF nationwide.

Vance and his wife Usha are parents to three children, sons Ewan, 6, and Vivek, 4, and daughter Mirabel, 2.

In the clip, Vance mentioned Vice-President Kamala Harris, who has no biological children, along with Pete Buttigieg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Harris is, however, stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two children, son Cole, 29, and daughter Ella, 25. Buttigieg, 42, addressed the comments earlier this week, speaking about adopting twins with his husband, Chasten. “The really sad thing is he said that after Chasten and I had been through a fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey,” the transportation secretary told CNN. “He couldn’t have known that – but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children.”

Aniston, who has touched on her IVF struggles, told Allure in November 2022 it was “really hard” to see the pregnancy rumors that plagued her throughout her career.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,” she said. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”

In 2016, false pregnancy reports inspired Aniston to write an essay for the Huffington Post about how “fed up” she was with them and what they say about those who spread them.

“Here’s where I come out on this topic: We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone,” Aniston wrote.

“Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”