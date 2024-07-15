BREAKING: Donald Trump Announces J.D. Vance As Running Mate In Upcoming Election

Image Credit: Getty Images

Just two days after getting shot at, Donald Trump announced that his Vice President for the upcoming election will be Ohio native, James David Vance – known as J.D. Vance.

Ironically the 39-year-old politician, who served in the Marine Corps, was previously vocal about not being a fan of the former 45th President. The author of Hillbilly Elegy had referred to him in previous years as “America’s Hitler.” J.D. had even made tweets about the 78-year-old politician but erased it when he was heading for the political race in 2022.

He gained attention after running for Senate and getting elected, his prior work consisted of going on a mission to Ohio to help with the surge of Opioid addiction. “It’s obviously very personally important to me and it’s something my family has struggled with and dealt with,” he shared during an interview with NPR.

Despite the past feuds, the now running duo are strong allies.

On Truth Social, Donald shared, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

James has been showing his support for the running candidate on X, especially after the incident on Saturday, July 13. Donald shared a post on X saying, “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin. DJT.”

The now running VP noted to his message, “Courageous, United, and Defiant. This is leadership.”