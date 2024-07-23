Ryan Reynolds Jokes Wife Blake Lively Will ‘Divorce’ Him if He Makes a 4th ‘Deadpool’ Movie

Ryan Reynolds shut down the possibility of a fourth Deadpool movie during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, July 22. The actor, 47, admitted that he doesn’t anticipate making another movie, and he joked that if he did, he thinks that his wife Blake Lively, 36, would leave him and take their four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 1.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Ryan if he’s already thinking about a sequel, the Free Guy star quickly responded that it wasn’t in the cards. “Oh God no,” he told the late night host. “My wife and children will divorce me.”

Jimmy laughed and joked about the kids divorcing him, and Ryan admitted that if he did get divorced, he would probably be hard up for cash and would need to make another movie. “I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital ‘B’ broke, and in turn, probably then doing Deadpool 4,” he joked.

Ryan and Blake have been married since 2012, and they have four children. In fact, Ryan just revealed the name of their youngest child at the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine in New York on Monday, July 22. At the same time, Blake also shutdown divorce rumors about her husband in an Instagram comment. A fan had complimented how amazing of a couple the two actors are, while mentioning split rumors. “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple,” the fan wrote, per Us Weekly.

Blake responded shortly and sweetly. She simply wrote, “Haha they wish” in response to the fan’s very kind comment.

That’s far from the first time that Blake and Ryan have shown just how perfect they are as a couple. Back in April, she gushed about him in a social media post. “Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true… his name is @vancityreynolds,” Blake wrote. “He is dreamy.”