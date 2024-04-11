Blake Lively Gushes About ‘Dreamy’ Husband Ryan Reynolds Ahead of His New Movie ‘If’

Blake Lively had a sweet message for her husband Ryan Reynolds as she promoted his upcoming movie If on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 10. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, 36, spoke about how her husband, 47, is everything she dreamed of, as she posted the trailer for the new live action/animated comedy crossover film.

Blake had a sweet message for her husband of 12 years. “Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true… his name is @vancityreynolds,” she wrote, before making a quick joke about her hubby’s Instagram handle. “Well, his legal name isn’t , At Vancity Reynolds.”

While she got a light jab at the Deadpool star’s social media handle, she did have kind things to say about him and his upcoming film. “But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie, which is also pure magic,” she wrote. She also tagged director John Krasinski in the post, with a few heart emojis.

If is set to be released on May 17. It stars Ryan alongside Cailey Fleming, who plays his young neighbor. Besides directing, John also plays Cailey’s dad. She can see animated beings called Ifs. Besides Ryan and Cailey, the movie features voices from tons of major stars, including Emily Blunt, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, and many more.

Blake also seemed to reveal that she also makes a voice cameo by sharing a poster for the movie on her Story. In the poster, an animated cat was wearing an octopus costume, and under the film’s title it said, “The Kitten of the Sea.” The actress quipped, “I disappear into a role.”

Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012, and they have four kids. It’s clear that they still have a very playful relationship, and they often joke about one another on social media, like when Blake attended the Super Bowl in February.” While she was at the big game, Ryan posted a photo and asked where she was. When she got back, she wrote, “Honey, I’m home.”