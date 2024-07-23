Pete Davidson Reveals Which Drug He’s ‘Holding’ Onto & ‘Can’t Quit’

Image Credit: GC Images

Pete Davidson never holds anything back, including some personal revelations. During a comedy show in Atlantic City over the weekend from his current tour, the 30-year-old Saturday Night Live alum revealed which drug he isn’t quitting: marijuana.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” Pete said according to Daily Mail. “I did coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills and all that s**t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

The King of Staten Island star has been open about his struggles with drug use, including his experience with ketamine. He previously revealed that he took ketamine daily for four years before seeking help. During a 2023 comedy show, Pete described the drug’s effects as “magical” but later acknowledged the consequences of his addiction.

Apart from drug usage, Pete also opened up about the car crash he was involved in last year. In 2023, he crashed his vehicle into a home in Beverly Hills. He was subsequently sentenced to community service and had to complete traffic school as a result.

“I saw the house and I was like, ‘I don’t think you could die if you hit a house,'” Pete joked during his recent comedy show in Atlantic City. “Usually, in sitcoms they just go right through it. So, I swerved and I aimed for the house, and I actually hit the garage pretty good. Even at my worst, I’m pretty f**king spot on.”

While recalling the collision, the comedian admitted that he was “so scared” while speaking with a police officer.

“The cop came, he was all pissed because I drove into a structure,” Pete continued, per Daily Mail. “I was freaking out, and I had to calm myself down. ”

After receiving his public service sentence, Pete joked, “I was like, ‘Can I just go to jail for a day? It seems like six weeks of work.'”

Fortunately for him, Pete’s sister, Casey Davidson, “hooked” him up to work at Lenox Hill Neurosurgery in New York City, where he shadowed a brain surgeon that performed experimental operations to treat cancer.

“I just think it’s funny — not what he does — just that I’m there,” Pete said. “I think it’s funny that I get to observe this great prestigious man because usually to do something like that you have to work very hard or be a doctor yourself. … The other four people who were there shadowing him were four doctors that were part of this program and they were all acting like they won some sort of lottery.”

Despite cracking a few jokes about the experience, Pete added that he was “very humbled by those patients though.”

“It was very humbling to be around them,” the Staten Island native said. “I always feel sorry and s**t, and I felt very grateful for my life. I couldn’t imagine being one of those patients.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).