Madonna Makes Surprise Appearance at Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere

Image Credit: WireImage

Madonna and her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, showed up to the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in style.

The Grammy-winning musician, 65, stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the July 22 premiere in New York City, dressed in all black and sporting black shades, while the twins, 11, looked stylish in oversized sports jerseys. Estere combined her white Everlast jersey with baggy maroon-colored shorts, while Stella wore baggy jeans and a baseball cap with a scarf wrapped around it.

The trio even posed for photos with the leading men of the night, Deadpool & Wolverine costars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Madonna was also pictured posing with the film’s director, Shawn Levy.

The drop-in was not a total surprise, albeit still a rare one, as Madonna’s 1989 hit ‘Like a Prayer’ is featured in a remixed form in the film after director Levy got her personal permission to use the song in the threequel.

In a recent interview with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM, Reynolds described how he, Levy, and Jackman convinced Madonna to let them use the song.

“[L]et’s preface it with the fact that they don’t license — that Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds stated.

“It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed her the sequence where ‘Like a Prayer’ would be used,” Levy admitted.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine marks a rare use of “Like a Prayer,” and you better believe that star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have a good story about how they came to use the Madonna hit. 🎥: SiriusXM Watch full clip: https://t.co/Ki9uMMyOT9 pic.twitter.com/j7XqrDzdNd — TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 22, 2024

“It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it,” Reynolds said. “We went over and met with her and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

Luckily, the pop icon granted permission for the elusive song along with a “spot-on” critique of the scene, which they found very fitting.

“We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note,” Levy said. “It made the sequence better.”

The 11-year-olds, who primarily stay out of the spotlight, last attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

Their brother, David Banda, made headlines over the weekend when, according to Page Six, he wrote that he was “scavenging” for food after moving out of Madonna’s multi-million dollar mansion to live with his girlfriend, Maria Atuesta, in the Bronx.

A day later, the 18-year-old clarified his comments, telling his followers that he was not “living out on the streets, starving.”

“Please stop worrying, everything is good.”

“To all of those concerned: My mother is very supportive of me,” he added via Instagram on Sunday. “She has always been supportive of me. I am very happy in my life and I am not living on the streets, starving!”

Madonna adopted David, her twins, and Chifundo “Mercy” James, 18, from Malawi.

She is also the mother of Lourdes, 27, whom she shares with her ex, Carlos Leon, and Rocco, 23, whose father is director Guy Ritchie.