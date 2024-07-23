Chuck Schumer Endorses Kamala Harris As Democratic Nominee: ‘We Throw Our Support Behind Harris”

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chuck Schumer endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris amid her presidential campaign. On Tuesday, July 23, the Senate Majority Leader, 73, noted that he and his Democratic colleagues are “enthusiastic” about Kamala’s presumptive nomination for the 2024 ballot.

“Today is a great, great day for the Democratic Party and the country,” Chuck said during a press conference that day, per The Hill. “We are brimming with excitement, enthusiasm, unity. Has given the party an opportunity to unite behind a new nominee and boy oh boy are we enthusiastic [sic]. Now that the process has played out … we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Chuck’s public endorsement for Kamala, 59, comes two days after President Joe Biden dropped out of this year’s presidential race. The 81-year-old politician made his choice amid growing concerns within the Democratic Party and among public figures, all of whom cited his age as a concern.

Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024

Following Joe’s announcement, Chuck praised the president for his commitment to public service in a statement that he shared via X.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he’s a truly amazing human being,” Chuck tweeted. “His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first. Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”

In addition to Joe’s announcement about his presidency, he also endorsed his vice president, whom he said was the “best decision” for his running mate during the 2020 election.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Joe tweeted. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

The Democratic National Convention is set to take place from August 19 through August 22.