When Is the 2024 Democratic National Convention? How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After President Joe Biden stepped down from re-election, this year’s Democratic National Convention will likely include Kamala Harris‘ formal declaration as the party’s nominee. Although many details about the event are still unclear, Harris is expected to appear. In the weeks leading up to the DNC, voters want to know how they can watch the event and when it will take place.

How to Watch the 2024 DNC

While multiple cable networks will broadcast the event, viewers can stream the DNC on the convention’s official YouTube channel.

When Is the 2024 DNC?

The event will take place from August 19 through August 22. It is being held at the United Center in Chicago. This is the first time since 1996 that the DNC will be taking place in Chicago.

Who Will Speak at the 2024 DNC?

Official speakers for the event have not been publicly disclosed yet. However, the Democrats were expected to announce their official nominee by August 7.

Who Is the 2024 Democratic Nominee?

Harris is expected to be the official nominee of the Democratic Party. After President Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race for reelection, he endorsed his vice president as the official candidate.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a follow-up statement via social media on July 21. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

In response, Harris thanked the president by writing, “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”