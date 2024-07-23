Who Went Home On ‘The Bachelorette’ Week 3

Image Credit: GC Images

Three weeks into her journey to find love, The Bachelorette Jenn Tran has narrowed down her men.

From starting at 25 men to now 23, last night’s episode consisted of the men stripping down for Jenn’s love in Melbourne, Australia. The Bachelor franchise had given a warning about how steamy the show would get. In a post shared on Instagram they noted, “Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette contains images of a graphic nature, including scantily clad men thrusting and gyrating. If you have a weak heart, or rafting libidio, viewer discretion is advised.”

Even Jenn chimed in on the subject in an Instagram video giving props to the men for not shying away from taking the stage to strip during their group date, “What the boys did on stage this episode, I truly commend every single one of them.”

On the July 22 episode, three men were sent home, but one came out of self-elimination. If you are familiar with Bachelor Nation, then you might remember Noah Erb, who competed on season 16 of The Bachelorette starring Tayshia Adams – Noah later found love with Abigail Heringer on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise. His brother Aaron was one of the men that participated in Jenn’s journey to find love, but found himself having to step back due to his career.

During the episode he received a call that his fighter pilot training was set to start in a week– which he noted to Jenn, is his lifelong dream. She understood the circumstances, but Aaron could not leave without letting her know that there were some men who were not ready to get engaged and were not there for the right reasons. Though he refrained from further explaining who and were he is coming from, Jenn was taken back that he did not share more information and left her wondering.

Aaron, Hakeem Moulton, and Tomas Azzano were the three men sent home in the rose ceremony. With a handful of men still remaining, Sam Nejad has already confessed to ” falling in love” with her which left some men with eyebrows raised.