‘Love Island’ Season Six Reunion Announced

Image Credit: Getty Images for DSW

There is a new bombshell in the villa– expect a reunion next month from Love Island’s USA season six cast.

The show that started in the U.K. back in 2019 has become a fan favorite reality series. Starring Ariana Madix as the host, this year viewers were able to vote on their favorite couple who eventually would win $100,000. On Sunday, July 21, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were revealed to be the winner’s of the 2024 reality series. The final four included Leah Katen & Miguel Harichi, Nicole Jacky & Kendall Washington, and Jana Craig & Kenny Rodriguez.

The 24-year-old gal described their win on the show expressing “It honestly doesn’t feel real , I don’t know if it hasn’t hit me yet but this is crazy — couldn’t have done it without my man.” The couple then thanked the fans who voted “ #Korena couldn’t have done it without y’all ! Thank you so much for believing in us.”

Season 6 seemed to be a showstopper especially since it has grown in popularity. In the post-win interview shared on Instagram, fans have shared how good of a season this truly was. A user wrote, “this was definitely the best season in franchise history.”

“I’m so attached to this cast I don’t want to let them go,” another user commented.

Someone else wrote, “Now what am I supposed to watch every night at 9.”

Even Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. commented on behalf of his brother who won. “Dubbb lil brah,” he noted.

The winning couple shared their official post on Instagram of their win, “Your @loveislandusa season 6 WINNERS!!!!! Thank you all for your support throughout this season, we couldn’t have done it without y’all!!! Cheers to KORENA FOREVAAA”

Kordell shared a separate Instagram carousel and captioned his post, “Maannn…Im so loss of words right now! Thank yall so much for the Luv and support throughout the show, we wouldn’t have made it without yall. This is only the beginning..whaaaaaa”

Despite Love Island coming a close, the 39-year-old host had a surprise. “I am excited to announce that this isn’t the last you’re going to see of all of us and each other. We are bringing all of you guys together again for the Love Island reunion special,” Ariana announced.

Expect a reunion on August 19 which will be available to stream only on Peacock.