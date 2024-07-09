‘Love Island USA’ Daia McGhee Accused Of Using Kordell Beckham To Get To Odell Beckham Jr.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In this day and age, you have to think about your digital footprint, especially if you are going to go on a show where fans will investigate and speculate.

During Monday’s episode of Peacock’s hit reality show, Love Island USA, the cast was confronted with social media comments from viewers at home. And for 27-year-old Daia McGhee specifically, one fan accused her of leaving flirtatious comments on 31-year-old Odell Beckham Jr.’s pages before she pursued his 22-year-old brother, Kordell Beckham.

“I can’t stand Daia, especially after seeing those tweets about how she was all in Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments,” a post, read by cast member Leah Kateb, stated. “She came to the villa with a plan and Kordell’s dumb a— fell for it throwing all the morals he claimed he was going to have before entering casa.”

I can’t stand Daia. Especially after seeing those tweets about how she was all in Odell Beckham Jr’s comments. She came to the villa with a plan and Kordell’s dumbass fell for it. Throwing away all the morals he “claimed” he was gonna have before entering casa #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/2Plxdr6lwi — (✿◠‿◠) a (@aries12o) July 5, 2024

Visibily upset, Daia responded, “Are you f—king serious? I’ve never done that in my f—king life,” she said before tearing up. “I was never. I swear to God. I’ll literally cry. That’s so f—ked up. That’s a f—king lie. That’s actually f—king trash.”

Soon after, viewers became detectives trying to verify the claims for themselves. According to one watcher, Daia allegedly left two smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis on one of Odell’s Instagram posts. Other users, however, believe the screenshots are photoshopped pointing out that the heart in the corner is blurry.

In a confessional interview, Daia reiterated that when she entered Casa Amor in June, she developed a genuine connection with Kordell, and she didn’t care who his family was.

“I really like Kordell,” she explained. “I came here with genuine intention for him and it was never based on anything about his brother. I just think that’s crazy.”

What do you think – is Kordell for real? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/xzB2o8t94V — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) June 15, 2024

Daia made her Peacock show debut on Love Island Aftersun and revealed her interest in Kordell. She claimed that she could charm him with her sexy eyes and easily steal him away from 24-year-old Serena Page, who Kordell has been coupled up with.

She also mentioned that Kordell and Serena never had a connection. Maybe that’s why she got so bold to intervene.

At least for Page, she made it clear to fans that they don’t need to look at her social media activity. As she explained, “I know damn sure I wasn’t in [Odell’s] comments.” Oh, snap.