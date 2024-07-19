Joe Jonas Drops New Single ‘Work It Out’

Image Credit: Getty Images

To all the Joe girls, this Jonas is ready to drop new music amid his split from estranged wife Sophie Turner.

After four years of marriage, the fan-favorite couple decided to come to an end with their relationship – leaving them tied with their daughters Willa and Delphine. As per a source who spoke to Us Weekly recalled, “Sophie didn’t want to always be ‘the Jonas brother’s wife…she didn’t want to go on tour and do everything together. It’s not her personality, and she wanted to keep their family separate from all the Jonas Brothers hoopla.”

Another had shared, “Sophie says Joe was too controlling…She also said Joe liked to flirt a little too much while out in public, but then he wouldn’t like it when she would get too close to her male friends. It was clear their marriage was crumbling.”

Their break allowed for Joe to get creative and share his emotions– although he never specified it was related to the 28-year-old actress.

Earlier this year he gave a glimpse to one of the songs on his upcoming album called “Work It Out” – in which he finally released on Friday, July 19 – that sang, “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for/ Stop being sad ’cause you’re making the room uncomfortable/ Ok, I get it, right now, you’re feelin’ so miserable/ Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible.”

The “Burnin’ Up” singer’s next album will be titled Music For People Who Believe In Love. He had the time to work on this when his brothers – Nick and Kevin Jonas were booked in filming for their respective shows.

The Disney album admitted to making the record in two weeks and disclosed to Entertainment Tonight, “The most personal music I’ve ever put out…The idea is sometimes you realize you have to just shake yourself out of something and you’re the only person that going to fix it for yourself. No one’s going to save you.”

He revealed his upcoming project – set to release on October 18 – will consist of “beautiful ballads, there’s some songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself, kind of everything.”