Fans Speculate If Taylor Swift or Blake Lively Will Star In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Aside from naming Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids, fans speculate that either Taylor Swift or the Gossip Girl actress are set to make a cameo in the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the film on Tuesday, July 16, where viewers can visibly see a blonde woman from the neck down walking in her red and black super suit. The hair is what has rumors sparking about the character being portrayed by either the 34-year-old singer or the 36-year-old actress.

The marvelites immediately rushed to the comments after seeing the mysterious female. A user on Instagram commented, “IT’S BLAKE LIVELY, RIGHT?????”

Another noted, “Please be Taylor Swift as lady Deadpool.”



While fans continued on with their guesses, others opted to joke about the topic. “Am I the only one who thinks it’s gonna be Ryan Reynolds in a blonde wig for that lady Deadpool cameo,” an online user wrote.

“Watch Lady Deadpool just be Ryan in a a bad wig,” another fan jotted.

Adding to the fire pit of rumors, the whole squad including Ryan, Hugh Jackman, and the film’s director Shawn Levy had been spotted together last year in 2023 rooting on the “Lover” singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs game.

The 55-year-old director playfully bantered with Entertainment Tonight after being asked if Taylor would be appearing in the film, “All that’s known is that I went to a football game, and those hours were well-documented and that’s all I’m gonna say…What can I say? I think intrigue is fun.”

Though the “Blank Space” singer had been rumored in previous years to play Dazzler – an X-Men character – which comes into play since some of the heroes from that franchise have appeared in past Deadpool films. “That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview…I’m going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan’s taking a hit [out] on me,” he added to the outlet.

The duo superheroes are set to take on the world and cinemas on July 26. Aside from Ryan and Hugh, fans can expect to see Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, and more.